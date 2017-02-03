|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trending Topics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KANSAS DAY DECORATIONS
A student in Jessica Wissing’s social studies class at Great Bend Middle School decorates an edible map of Kansas with different ingredients on Monday. Each piece of candy ...
Easy does it
Above, two 65-ton cranes work together to unload one of the massive wind turbine blades from a semi-truck onto the ground at the Great Bend transload facility west of Great...
First 100 days
Wednesday marked the 100th day of classes for the 2016-2017 school year in Unified School District 428. In observance of this, several students at Lincoln and Riley Element...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Great Bend linebacker Payton Mauler will continue his academic and football career at Fort Hays State University. Front row, Jeff Mauler, Payton's father; Payton Mauler; Sally Mauler, Payton's mother; back row, David Meter, Great Bend activities director; Erin Beck, Great Bend head football coach; Jeff Lutt, Great Bend defensive coordinator.
Great Bend quarterback Jacob Murray signs a National Letter of Intent to play football with Fort Hays State University. Front row, Mike Murray, Jacob's father; Jacob Murray; Stacie Murray, Jacob's mother; back row, Bill Maddy, Great Bend offensive coordinator; David Meter, Great Bend activities director; Erin Beck, Great Bend head football coach; Brandon Wells, Great Bend quarterback coach.
Macksville High School Mustang girls’ basketball player Lyset Iberra (12) drives for the basket against members of the Ell-Saline Cardinal squad during their game Thursday evening at the Barton Community College Hilltop Hoops Girls Basketball Tournament. Macksville lost 42-41, sending the Cards to the fifth-place round this afternoon versus the Ness City Eagles.
The Ellinwood B girls basketball team beat Central Plains 30-27 to win the Central Prairie League B team tournament at Claflin Jan. 7. The B team roster was comprised of Becca Henderson, Anahi Mendez, Allison McReynolds, Karson Harrington, Mary Dimitt, Gracie Schlessiger, Gabby Jacobs and Callie Schartz.
|
OTHER SPORTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Great Bend Tribune
2012 Forest Ave.
Great Bend, KS 67530
620.792.1211
Map and info click HERE
Advanced Media Solutions CLICK HERE